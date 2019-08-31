Auto Racing
- 9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot, Belgium, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: U.S. Nationals, qualifying, Indianapolis, FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore., NBC
- 4 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Sunday Live Indianapolis, Indianapolis, FS1
- 6 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bojangles' Southern 500, Darlington, NBCSN
Beach Volleyball
- 2:30 p.m. — AVP: Gold Series Championships, Chicago, NBCSN
Big 3 Basketball
- 3 p.m. — 3rd Place Game: Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Los Angeles, CBS
- 3 p.m. — Championship Game: Triplets vs. Killer 3's, Los Angeles, CBS
College Football
- 3 p.m. — Bethune-Cookman vs. Jackson State, Atlanta, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Alabama A&M & Morehouse College, NFL
- 7:30 p.m. — Houston at Oklahoma, ABC
College Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — UCLA at Indiana, BTN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 2 p.m. — Tennessee at Illinois, BTN
Golf
- 6 a.m. — European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, Valais, Switzerland, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, third round, Newburgh, Indiana, GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, final round, Calgary, Alberta, GOLF
- 6:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, final round, Portland, Ore., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Oakland at NY Yankees, TBS
- 4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco, MLB
- 5:10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, FSSO
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Wolves at Everton, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Werder Bremen, FS1
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 11:55 a.m. — Serie A: AS Roma at Lazio, ESPN2
- Noon — Fortuna Düsseldorf at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
- 6:30 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Open: Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
X Games
- 9 a.m. — Norway 2019: skate street, ski and snowboard big air, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS
- 11:30 a.m. — Norway 2019: moto x, women's snowboard, women's skateboard, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS
- 4 p.m. — Norway 2019: women's ski, moto x, snowboard, skate, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS
- 7 p.m. — Norway 2019: ski big air, moto x, Fornebu, Norway, ESPNEWS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Seattle, NBA