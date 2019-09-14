Auto Racing
- 2 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa., FS1
- 3 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Monterey Grand Prix, Monterey, Calif., NBC
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas, NBCSN
College Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — North Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, final round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), GOLF
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 1:38 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FSSO
- 4:30 p.m. — Oakland at Texas OR Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB
- 7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at NY Mets, ESPN
NFL
- 1 p.m. — New England at Miami, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Dallas at Washington, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Rams, FOX
- 8:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, NBCSN
- 11:55 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, ESPNEWS
- Noon — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, FS1
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — MLS: D.C. United at Portland, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, Qualifying, FS2
- 10 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, FS1
Tennis
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Nanchang, China, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, Cary, N.C., TENNIS
- 10 p.m. — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Monday) — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
- 3 p.m. — Playoff: Seattle at Los Angeles, Elimination Game, ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — Playoff: Chicago at Las Vegas, Elimination Game, ESPN2
World Cup Basketball (men's)
- 4 a.m. — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Australia vs. France, Third-Place Game, Beijing, ESPN2
- 8 a.m. — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Final, Beijing, ESPN2