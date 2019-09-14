Auto Racing

  • 2 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Nationals, Mohnton, Pa., FS1
  • 3 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Monterey Grand Prix, Monterey, Calif., NBC
  • 7 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The South Point 400, Las Vegas, NBCSN

College Soccer (women's)

  • 1 p.m. — North Carolina at Arkansas, ESPNU

Golf

  • 6:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Solheim Cup, Day 3, Perthshire, Scotland, GOLF
  • 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, final round, White Sulphur Springs, W.V., GOLF
  • 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, final round, Grand Blanc, Mich. (taped), GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 12:30 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2

MLB

  • 1:38 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FSSO
  • 4:30 p.m. — Oakland at Texas OR Cincinnati at Arizona (games joined in progress), MLB
  • 7 p.m. — LA Dodgers at NY Mets, ESPN

NFL

  • 1 p.m. — New England at Miami, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — Dallas at Washington, FOX
  • 4:25 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Rams, FOX
  • 8:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Bournemouth, NBCSN
  • 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, FS1
  • 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Watford, NBCSN
  • 11:55 a.m. — Serie A: Sassuolo at AS Roma, ESPNEWS
  • Noon — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at SC Paderborn, FS1
  • 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Norwich City, NBC
  • 3:30 p.m. — MLS: D.C. United at Portland, ESPN
  • 7:30 p.m. — MFL: Pachuca at Santos Laguna, Qualifying, FS2
  • 10 p.m. — MLS: Sporting KC at LA Galaxy, FS1

Tennis

  • 4 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The Jiangxi Open, Singles Final, Nanchang, China, TENNIS
  • 1 p.m. — USTA: Pro Circuit Cary, Singles & Doubles Final, Cary, N.C., TENNIS
  • 10 p.m. — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Monday) — WTA: The Korea, Toray Pan Pacific and Guangzhou Opens, Early Rounds, TENNIS

WNBA

  • 3 p.m. — Playoff: Seattle at Los Angeles, Elimination Game, ESPN2
  • 5 p.m. — Playoff: Chicago at Las Vegas, Elimination Game, ESPN2

World Cup Basketball (men's)

  • 4 a.m. — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Australia vs. France, Third-Place Game, Beijing, ESPN2
  • 8 a.m. — FIBA World Cup China 2019: Spain vs. Argentina, Final, Beijing, ESPN2