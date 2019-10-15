College Football
- 8 p.m. — South Alabama at Troy, ESPN2
College Volleyball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Indiana at Maryland, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Iowa at Ohio State, BTN
- 8 p.m. — South Carolina at Florida, SEC
- 9 p.m. — Purdue at Nebraska, ESPNU
Golf
- 3 p.m. — LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, final round, French Lick, Ind., GOLF
- 10 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, first round, Jeju Island, South Korea, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Thursday) — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round, Shanghai, GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — European Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris. GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 4 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 5 (if necessary), TBS
- 8 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, FS1
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Atlanta at New York, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Colorado at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
- 9:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Edmonton, NBCSN
Tennis
- 4 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 7:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 4 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS