College Golf
- 3 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Team match-play, Championship, DeKalb County, Ga., GOLF
College Volleyball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Indiana at Purdue, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Arkansas at Georgia, SEC
- 9 p.m. — Florida at Missouri, ESPNU
Golf
- 10 p.m. — PGA Tour: The HSBC Champions, first round, Shanghai, GOLF
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: Washington at Houston, Game 7 (if necessary), FOX
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — LA Clippers at Utah, ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 3:50 p.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: South Korea vs. France, Group C, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2
- 3:55 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at Lazio, ESPNEWS
- 6:50 p.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: U.S. vs. Japan, Group D, Espírito Santo, Brazil, FS2
- 8 p.m. — MLS Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, Eastern Conference Final, FS1
Tennis
- 4 a.m. — WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 4 a.m. (Thursday) — WTA: The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Shenzhen, China, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/WTA: The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, TENNIS