College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Houston, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Jackson State at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
College Soccer (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Florida at Tennessee, SEC
- 9 p.m. — Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN
College Volleyball (men's)
- 10:30 p.m. — San Diego at Pepperdine, ESPNU
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 10:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, first round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, first round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF
- 10 p.m. — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, second round, Tokyo, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — European Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Milwaukee at Houston, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Washington at Minnesota, FOX/NFL
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS Playoffs: Philadelphia Union at Atlanta Union, Eastern Conference Semifinal, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS Playoffs: LA Galaxy at LA FC, Western Conference Semifinal, ESPN
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 1:30 a.m. (Friday) — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Zhuai, China, TENNIS