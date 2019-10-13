College Soccer (men's)

  • 7 p.m. — Georgetown at Maryland, FS1

Golf

  • 3 p.m. — LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, first round, French Lick, Ind., GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 1 p.m. — Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2

MLB

  • 7:38 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 3, TBS

NBA

  • 8 p.m. — Preseason: Charlotte at Memphis, NBA
  • 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: Golden State at LA Lakers, NBA

NFL

  • 8 p.m. — Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Porto vs. Ukraine, Kiev, Ukraine, ESPNEWS

Tennis

  • 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 7:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 4 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m.(Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS