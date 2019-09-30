College Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Penn State at Michigan State, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Indiana at Northwestern, BTN
MLB
- 8 p.m. — Playoffs: Milwaukee at Washington, N.L. Wild Card Game, TBS
Rugby
- 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — World Cup 2019: France vs. U.S., Pool C, Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge at Real Madrid, Group A, TNT
- 3 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Tottenham, Group B, TNT
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 10 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The Rakuten Japan Open & The China Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
Track & Field
- 9:30 a.m. — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN
- 1:30 p.m. — IAAF World Championships 2019: Day 5, Doha Qatar, NBCSN
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 2, ESPN