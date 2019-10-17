Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
- 6 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Friday Nitro Dallas, Dallas, FS1
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
Boxing
- 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Beterbiev vs. Gvozdyk, Philadelphia, ESPN
CFL
- 7 p.m. — Toronto at Montreal, ESPNEWS
College Football
- 6:30 p.m. — Marshall at Florida Atlantic, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Northwestern, BTN
- 10 p.m. — UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN
College Soccer (men's)
- 5 p.m. — Cornell at Yale, ESPNU
- 6:30 p.m. — Indiana at Maryland, FS2
College Volleyball (women's)
- 9 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin, FS2
- 9 p.m. — Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC
Figure Skating
- Midnight (Saturday) — ISU: Grand Prix, Turin, Italy, NBCSN
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, GOLF
- 9:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, first round, Richmond, Va., GOLF
- 10 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, third round, Jeju Island, South Korea, GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Saturday) — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, third round, Shanghai, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: Open de France, third round, Paris, GOLF
High School Football
- 7 p.m. — Mandarin (Fla.) at Sandalwood (Fla.), ESPNU
Horse Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard bouts, Boston, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Reyes vs. Weidman, Boston, ESPN2
MLB
- 7:08 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5, FS1
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: New Orleans at New York, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBA
Rugby
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — World Cup 2019: England vs. Australia, Quarterfinal, Oita, Japan, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Frankfurt, FS2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 7:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Semifinals, TENNIS