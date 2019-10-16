College Football

  • 7:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Arkansas State, ESPNU
  • 9 p.m. — UCLA at Stanford, ESPN

College Soccer (women's)

  • 5 p.m. — Nebraska at Minnesota, ESPNU
  • 6 p.m. — Indiana at Maryland, BTN
  • 7 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, SEC
  • 8 p.m. — Purdue at Rutgers, BTN

Golf

  • 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, GOLF
  • 9:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: Open de France, first round, Paris, GOLF
  • 10 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, second round, Jeju Island, South Korea, GOLF
  • 2 a.m. (Friday) — LPGA Tour: The Buick LPGA Shanghai, second round, Shanghai, GOLF
  • 6 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: Open de France, second round, Paris, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 1 p.m. — Belmont Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 8 p.m. — PFL Playoffs: Featherweight and Lightweight, Las Vegas, ESPN2

MLB

  • 8:08 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, FS1

NBA

  • 8 p.m. — Preseason: Atlanta at Chicago, NBA
  • 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: Dallas at LA Clippers, NBA

NFL

  • 8:20 p.m. — Kansas City at Denver, FOX/NFL

NHL

  • 7 p.m. — NY Rangers at New Jersey, NBCSN

Tennis

  • 4 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 7:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Quarterfinals, TENNIS