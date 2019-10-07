Gymnastics
- 8:30 a.m. — FIG World Championship: Day 1, Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN
MLB
- 4 p.m. — A.L.Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1
- 8 p.m. — A.L.Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 4 (if necessary), FS1
NBA
- 6 a.m. — Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, NBA
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Dallas at Oklahoma City, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Preseason: Denver at Portland, ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN
Rugby
- 5:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — World Cup 2019: Wales vs. Fiji, Pool D, Oita, Japan, NBCSN
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, Game 4, ESPN2