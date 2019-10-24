Auto Racing
- 10:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU
- 2:55 p.m. — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU
College Football
- 6 p.m. — Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2
College Hockey (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC
- 10 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 10:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF
- 10:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 9 p.m. — Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, FOX
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN
Rugby
- 4 a.m. (Saturday) — England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Köln at FSV Mainz, FS2
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 1:30 a.m. (Saturday) — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China, TENNIS