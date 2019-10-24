Auto Racing

  • 10:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU
  • 2:55 p.m. — Formula One: The Mexican Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNU

College Football

  • 6 p.m. — Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU
  • 9 p.m. — Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2

College Hockey (men's)

  • 7 p.m. — Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN

College Volleyball (women's)

  • 6 p.m. — Minnesota at Michigan, BTN
  • 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, BTN
  • 9 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC
  • 10 p.m. — Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU

Golf

  • 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
  • 10:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, second round, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
  • 1:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The BMW Championship, second round, Busan, South Korea, GOLF
  • 10:30 p.m. — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, third round, Tokyo, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 4:30 p.m. — Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 9 p.m. — Bellator 231: From Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT

MLB

  • 8 p.m. — World Series: Houston at Washington, Game 3, FOX

NBA

  • 8 p.m. — Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN
  • 10:30 p.m. — Utah at LA Lakers, ESPN

Rugby

  • 4 a.m. (Saturday) — England vs. New Zealand, Semifinal, Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Köln at FSV Mainz, FS2
  • 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN
  • 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2

Tennis

  • 7 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 1:30 a.m. (Saturday) — WTA: The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, Zhuai, China, TENNIS