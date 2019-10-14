Golf
- 3 p.m. — LPGA Legends Tour: The Senior LPGA Championship, second round, French Lick, Ind., GOLF
MLB
- 4:08 p.m. — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3, FS1
- 8:05 p.m. — N.L. Championship Series: St. Louis at Washington, Game 4, TBS
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Preseason: Detroit at Philadelphia, NBA
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Montreal, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier: Spain vs. Sweden, Solna, Sweden, ESPNEWS
- 7:15 p.m. — CONCACAF Nations League: Canada vs. U.S., Group A, Toronto, ESPN2
Tennis
- 4 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 8:30 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 4 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The Stockholm, European, Luxembourg Open, & The Kremlin Cup, Early Rounds, TENNIS