Auto Racing
- 4:55 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
- 7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Wagner at St. John's, FS2
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — Boston College at Richmond, NBCSN
- 7 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN
College Football
- Noon — Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC
- Noon — Florida International at Marshall, CBSSN
- Noon — Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN
- Noon — Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2
- Noon — Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU
- Noon — Ohio State at Michigan, FOX
- Noon — Northwestern at Illinois, FS1
- Noon — Louisville at Kentucky, SEC
- 3:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Penn State, BTN
- 3:30 p.m. — Alabama at Auburn, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Connecticut at Temple, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Baylor at Kansas, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Miami at Duke, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Maryland at Michigan State, FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, NFL
- 4 p.m. — Tulane at Southern Methodist, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC
- 5 p.m. — Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans, NBCSN
- 7 p.m. — Texas A&M at Louisiana State, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Navy at Houston, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Iowa at Kansas State, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — Colorado at Utah, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Florida State at Florida, SEC
- 8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, FOX
- 9 p.m. — Brigham Young at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Fresno State at San Jose State, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — California at UCLA, FS1
- 12:30 a.m. (Sunday) — Army at Hawaii, CBSSN
Golf
- 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Indiana at Philadelphia, NBA
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN
- 9:20 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, FS2
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Watford at Southampton, NBC