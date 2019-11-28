Auto Racing
- 3:55 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 1, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
- 7:55 a.m. — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 2, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPNU
- 4:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
College Basketball (men's)
- 11:30 a.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Oregon, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN
- 11:30 a.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Harvard, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: Michigan vs. Gonzaga, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Wake Forest, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Texas A&M, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS
- 3 p.m. — DePaul at Minnesota, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Southern California vs. TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 4:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Charleston, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off: Penn State vs. Syracuse, Third-place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Fairfield vs. TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS
- 7 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Alabama (Birmingham) at Kentucky, SEC
- 8 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Morgan State at Ohio State, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNEWS
- 9 p.m. — Marshall at Florida, SEC
- 9:30 p.m. — Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN
- 9:30 p.m. — NIT Season Tip-Off: Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma State, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2
- 9:30 p.m. — Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU
- 10:30 p.m. — Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2
- 11:30 p.m. — Utah State at St. Mary's, ESPNU
College Football
- Noon — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC
- Noon — Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, CBSSN
- Noon — Toledo at Central Michigan, ESPNU
- Noon — Texas Tech at Texas, FOX
- 2:30 p.m. — Iowa at Nebraska, BTN
- 2:30 p.m. — Missouri at Arkansas, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Washington State at Washington, FOX
- 4:15 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Christian, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF
NBA
- 8 p.m. — New Orleans at Oklahoma City, NBA
- 10:30 p.m. — Washington at LA Lakers, NBA
NHL
- 1 p.m. — NY Rangers at Boston, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, FS2