College Basketball (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Louisiana State at Virginia Commonwealth, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — McNeese State at Wisconsin, BTN
- 7 p.m. — St. Joseph's at Connecticut, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Villanova at Ohio State, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Providence at Northwestern, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Oklahoma State at College of Charleston, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Purdue at Marquette, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Connecticut at Vanderbilt, SEC
College Football
- 8 p.m. — Northern Illinois at Toledo, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), ESPNU
College Volleyball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Tennessee at Arkansas, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Auburn at Texas A&M, SEC
Golf
- 2 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, first round, Sun City, South Africa, GOLF
MLB
- 6 p.m. — BBWAA MLB Awards, MLB
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Houston, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Golden State at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Chicago at Vegas, NBCSN
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS