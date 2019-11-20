Auto Racing
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Qualifying, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS2
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — FIA Formula E: The Ad Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, FS2
Beach Soccer (men's)
- 3:40 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. U.S., Group A, Luque, Paraguay, FS2
- 6:50 p.m. — FIFA World Cup: Paraguay vs. Japan, Group A, Luque, Paraguay, FS2
College Basketball (men's)
- 11:30 a.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Middle Tennessee State vs. Villanova, First Round, Conway, ESPN2
- 11:30 a.m. — Charleston Classic: Missouri State vs. Miami, First Round, Charleston, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Charleston Classic: Florida vs. St. Joseph's, First Round, Charleston, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Tulane vs. Mississippi State, First Round, Conway, ESPNU
- 4:30 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Baylor vs. Ohio, First Round, Conway, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — North Florida at Iowa, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Empire Classic: Georgetown vs. Texas, Semifinal, New York, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Myrtle Beach Invitational: Utah vs. Coastal Carolina, First Round, Conway, ESPNEWS
- 7 p.m. — Charleston Classic: Towson vs. Xavier, First Round, Charleston, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Wisconsin, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Empire Classic: California vs. Duke, Semifinal, New York, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Charleston Classic: Buffalo vs. Connecticut, First Round, Charleston, ESPNU
College Football
- 8 p.m. — North Carolina State at Georgia Tech, ESPN
Golf
- Noon — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, first round, St. Simons, Ga., GOLF
- 2 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, second round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Portland at Milwaukee, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Phoenix, TNT
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Indianapolis at Houston, FOX/NFL