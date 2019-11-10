College Basketball (men's)
- 8 p.m. — DePaul at Iowa, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Vanderbilt, SEC
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Tennessee at Notre Dame, ESPN2
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Dallas at Boston, NBA
- 10:30 p.m. — Toronto at LA Clippers, NBA
NFL
- 8 p.m. — Seattle at San Francisco, ESPN
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Arizona at Washington, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Spain vs. France, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2
- 5:50 p.m. — FIFA U-17 World Cup: Italy vs. Brazil, Quarterfinal, Goiânia, Brazil, FS2
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Doubles Round Robin, London, TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP: World Tour Finals, Singles Round Robin, London, TENNIS