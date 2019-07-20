Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals, Morrison, Colo., FOX
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
BIG3 Basketball
- 2 p.m. — Week 5: From Oklahoma City, Okla., CBS
Bowling
- 3 p.m. — PBA Bowling: Barbasol PBA Tour Finals, Las Vegas, Nev., CBS
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — Tour de France: Stage 15, 115 miles, Limoux to Foix, France, NBCSN
Golf
- 4 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, GOLF
- 7 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, final round, Northern Ireland, NBC
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, final round, Nicholasville, Ky., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Colorado at NY Yankees, TBS
- 1:30 p.m. — 2019 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies: From Cooperstown, N.Y., MLB
- 7 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:30 a.m. — International Champions Cup: Juventus vs. Tottenham, Singapore, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — MLS: D.C. United at Atlanta United, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — MLS: New York Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1
Soccer (women's)
- 6 p.m. — NWSL: North Carolina at Chicago, ESPN2
TBT Basketball
- Noon — Columbus Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Columbus, Ohio, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Lexington Regional: Teams TBD, regional final, Lexington, Ky., ESPN
Tennis
- 4 p.m. — WTT: Philadelphia at Vegas, CBS
WNBA
- 3 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, NBA
- 6 p.m. — Indiana at Chicago, NBA