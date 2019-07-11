Auto Racing

  • 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN
  • 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN
  • 4 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN
  • 6 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN
  • 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN

Cycling

  • 8 a.m. — Tour de France: Stage 7, 143 miles, Belfort to Chalon-sur-Saône, France, NBCSN
  • 6:30 a.m. (Saturday) — Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, NBCSN

Golf

  • 5:30 a.m. — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF
  • 9:30 a.m. — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF
  • 1:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
  • 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, second round, Silvis, Ill., GOLF
  • 7:30 p.m.  — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, second round, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

MLB

  • 2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, MLB
  • 6 p.m. — Washington at Philadelphia OR Toronto at NY Yankees (7 p.m.), MLB
  • 10 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Oakland, MLB
  • 10:10 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego, FSSO

NBA

  • 4 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU
  • 4:30 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
  • 6 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU
  • 6:30 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
  • 8 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU
  • 8:30 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
  • 10 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPNU
  • 10:30 p.m. — Summer League: Teams TBD, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA

Poker

  • 9 p.m. — World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN
  • 11 p.m. — World Series of Poker: Day 7 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2

Soccer (men's)

  • 7 p.m. — MLS: New England at D.C. United, ESPN

Tennis

  • 8 a.m. — Wimbledon: N. Djokovic vs. R. Bautista Agut and R. Federer vs. R. Nadal, Gentlemen's Semifinals, London, ESPN

WNBA

  • 8 p.m. — Phoenix at Connecticut, ESPN2
  • 10 p.m. — Dallas at Seattle, CBSSN