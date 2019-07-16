Bowling
- 9 p.m. — PBA: Summer League Semifinals, Portland, Maine, FS1
Cycling
- 8 a.m. — Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France, NBCSN
Golf
- 4 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, Midland, Mich., GOLF
- 1:30 a.m. (Thursday) — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, Northern Ireland, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 2:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Milwaukee, FSSE
- 3:30 p.m. — Seattle at Oakland, MLB
- 5 p.m. — San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), MLB
- 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Houston at LA Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress), MLB
Soccer (men's)
- 11 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Carson, Calif., ESPN2
WNBA
- 3:30 p.m. — Dallas at Phoenix, NBA
- 8 p.m. — Seattle at Minnesota, NBA