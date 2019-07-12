Auto Racing
- 2 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: qualifying, Toronto, NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — FIA Formula E: New York City E-Prix, New York City, N.Y., FOX
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Quaker State 400, Sparta, Ky., NBCSN
BIG3 Basketball
- Noon — Week 4: From Providence, R.I., CBS
- 2 p.m. — Aliens vs. Enemies, Providence, R.I., CBSSN
CFL
- 4 p.m. — Montreal at Ottawa, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Calgary at Hamilton, ESPN2
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — Tour de France: Stage 8, 124 miles, Mâcon to Saint-Étienne, France, NBCSN
Golf
- 10 a.m. — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, GOLF
- 12:30 p.m. — European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, third round, Scotland, NBC
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, third round, Silvis, Ill., CBS
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, second round, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — American Century Championship Golf: second round, Edgewood Tahoe South, Nev., NBC
- 6 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, third round, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Toronto at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLB
- 4 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Oakland, FS1
- 7 p.m. — L.A. Dodgers at Boston, FOX
- 8:40 p.m. — Atlanta at San Diego, FSSO
- 10 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels (game joined in progress), MLB
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Summer League: Charlotte vs. Utah, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
- 4:30 p.m. — Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Summer League: New York vs Washington, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Summer League: Miami vs. New Orleans, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Summer League: Orlando vs. Chicago, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
- 8:30 p.m. — Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Detroit, quarterfinal, Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Summer League: Denver vs. Houston, consolation game, Las Vegas, Nev., NBA
- 10:30 p.m. — Summer League: Dallas vs. Minnesota, quarterfinal, Las Vegas., ESPN2
Tennis
- 9 a.m. — Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London, ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. S. Halep, Ladies' Championship, London (taped), ABC
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Las Vegas at Washington, CBSSN