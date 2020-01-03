Auto Racing

  • 10 p.m. — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN

College Basketball (men's)

  • Noon — North Carolina State at Clemson, ACCN
  • Noon — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, ESPN2
  • Noon — Louisiana State at Tennessee, ESPNU
  • Noon — Indiana at Maryland, FOX
  • Noon — Creighton at Butler, FS1
  • 1 p.m. — Georgia at Memphis, CBS
  • 2 p.m. — Iowa at Penn State, BTN
  • 2 p.m. — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, CBSSN
  • 2 p.m. — Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2
  • 2 p.m. — Connecticut at South Florida, ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. — Villanova at Marquette, FOX
  • 2 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SECN
  • 4 p.m. — Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN
  • 4 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Wichita State, ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — Providence at DePaul, FS1
  • 4:30 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN
  • 5 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N
  • 6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN
  • 6 p.m. — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
  • 6 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, ESPN2
  • 6 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington State, PAC-12N 
  • 7 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN
  • 8 p.m. — Duke at Miami, ESPN
  • 8 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
  • 8 p.m. — Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU
  • 9 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, SECN
  • 9:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Arizona, PAC-12N
  • 10 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
  • 10 p.m. — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2
  • 10 p.m. — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), ESPNU

College Basketball (women's)

  • Noon — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, CBSSN
  • 4 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN
  • 6 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN

College Football

  • 11:30 a.m. — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN

Golf

  • 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, NBC
  • 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, GOLF

High School Football

  • 1 p.m. — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, NBC

IIHF Hockey

  • 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
  • 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN

NFL

  • 4:35 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ABC/ESPN
  • 8:15 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS

NHL

  • 4 p.m. — St. Louis at Vegas, NHLN
  • 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHLN

  • Tennis

  • 3 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
  • 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 3 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS