Auto Racing
- 10 p.m. — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: From Anaheim, Calif., NBCSN
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — North Carolina State at Clemson, ACCN
- Noon — Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, ESPN2
- Noon — Louisiana State at Tennessee, ESPNU
- Noon — Indiana at Maryland, FOX
- Noon — Creighton at Butler, FS1
- 1 p.m. — Georgia at Memphis, CBS
- 2 p.m. — Iowa at Penn State, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Florida State at Louisville, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Connecticut at South Florida, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Villanova at Marquette, FOX
- 2 p.m. — Missouri at Kentucky, SECN
- 4 p.m. — Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Wichita State, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Providence at DePaul, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — Auburn at Mississippi State, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Oregon at Utah, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN
- 6 p.m. — Boise State at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
- 6 p.m. — Alabama at Florida, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Christian, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — UCLA at Washington State, PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Duke at Miami, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 9:30 p.m. — Arizona State at Arizona, PAC-12N
- 10 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Minnesota at Nebraska, BTN
College Football
- 11:30 a.m. — The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN
Golf
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, NBC
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Maui, Hawaii, GOLF
High School Football
- 1 p.m. — The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio, NBC
IIHF Hockey
- 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
- 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Canada, Semifinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
NFL
- 4:35 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, ABC/ESPN
- 8:15 p.m. — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, CBS
NHL
- 4 p.m. — St. Louis at Vegas, NHLN
- 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHLN
Tennis
- 3 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 3 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS