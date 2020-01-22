College Basketball (men's)

  • 6:30 p.m. — Delaware at Hofstra, CBSSN
  • 6:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Ohio State, FS1
  • 7 p.m. — Belmont at Murray State, ESPN2
  • 7 p.m. — Florida International at Old Dominion, ESPNU
  • 8 p.m. — Washington at Utah, PAC-12N
  • 8:30 p.m. — Valparaiso at Missouri State, CBSSN
  • 8:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, FS1
  • 9 p.m. — Connecticut at Houston, ESPNU
  • 10 p.m. — Washington State at Colorado, PAC-12N
  • 10:30 p.m. — San Francisco at St. Mary's, CBSSN
  • 11 p.m. — Southern California at Oregon, ESPNU
  • 11 p.m. — UCLA at Oregon, FS1

College Basketball (women's)

  • 6 p.m. — Clemson at Miami, ACCN
  • 6 p.m. — Indiana at Penn State, BTN
  • 7 p.m. — Tennessee at Connecticut, ESPN
  • 7 p.m. — Georgia at Arkansas, SECN
  • 8 p.m. — Duke at Syracuse, ACCN
  • 8 p.m. — Ohio State at Iowa, BTN
  • 9 p.m. — Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, SECN

College Football

  • 1:30 p.m. — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — The Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU

Golf

  • 11:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, First Round, Palm Beach, Fla., GOLF
  • 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, First Round, San Diego, GOLF
  • 2:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, Second Round, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF

NBA

  • 8 p.m. — LA Lakers at Brooklyn, TNT
  • 10:30 p.m. — Dallas at Portland, TNT

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

Tennis

  • 2 p.m. — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2
  • 7 p.m. — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
  • 9 p.m. — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
  • 3 a.m. (Friday) — The Australian Open: Third Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2

X Games

  • 10 p.m. — X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Ski Knuckle Huck, Aspen, Colo., ESPN