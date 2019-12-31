College Basketball (men's)

  • 3 p.m. — East Carolina at Wichita State, ESPNU
  • 5 p.m. — South Florida at Southern Methodist, ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. — Connecticut at Cincinnati, CBSSN
  • 9 p.m. — Marquette at Creighton, CBSSN
  • 11 p.m. — Utah State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN

College Football

  • 1 p.m. — The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, Orlando, Fla., ABC
  • 1 p.m. — The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, Tampa, Fla., ESPN
  • 5 p.m. — The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN/ESPN2
  • 8:45 p.m. — The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, New Orleans, ESPN/ESPN2

IIHF Hockey

  • 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — World Junior Championship: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHLN

NBA

  • 7:30 p.m. — Portland at New York, NBATV

NHL

  • 1 p.m. — The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, Dallas, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, NBCSN
  • 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, NBCSN
  • 12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, NBCSN
  • 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, NBCSN