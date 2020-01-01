College Basketball (men's)

  • 5 p.m. — Liberty at Florida Gulf Coast, ESPNU
  • 6:30 p.m. — James Madison at North Carolina (Wilmington), CBSSN
  • 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Purdue, BTN
  • 7 p.m. — North Texas at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
  • 8 p.m. — Illinois at Michigan State, FS1
  • 8:30 p.m. — Dayton at La Salle, CBSSN
  • 8:30 p.m. — Oregon State at Utah, PAC-12N
  • 9 p.m. — Oregon at Colorado, ESPN2
  • 9 p.m. — Jacksonville State at Morehead State, ESPNU
  • 10 p.m. — UCLA at Washington, FS1
  • 10:30 p.m. — Southern California at Washington State, PAC-12N
  • 11 p.m. — California at Stanford, ESPN2
  • 11 p.m. — St. Mary's at San Francisco, ESPNU

College Basketball (women's)

  • 6 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN
  • 8 p.m. — Florida State at Syracuse, ACCN

College Football

  • 3 p.m. — The Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, Birmingham, Ala., ESPN
  • 7 p.m. — The Gator Bowl: Indiana vs. Tennessee, Jacksonville, Fla., ESPN

Golf

  • 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, First Round, Maui, Hawaii, GOLF

High School Football

  • 6 p.m. — Under Armour All-America Game: Team Highlight vs. Team Armour, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2

IIHF Hockey

  • 6:30 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Switzerland vs. Russia, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHLN
  • 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Slovakia, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
  • 11:30 a.m. — World Junior Championship: U.S. vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Trinec, Czech Republic, NHLN
  • 2 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN

NBA

  • 7:30 p.m. — Toronto at Miami, NBATV
  • 10:30 p.m. — Detroit at LA Clippers, NBATV

NHL 

  • 7 p.m. — New Jersey at NY Islanders, NBCSN
  • 9:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Colorado, NBCSN

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Liverpool, NBCSN

Tennis

  • 6 p.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
  • 3 a.m. (Friday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Friday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS