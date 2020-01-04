College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, NBCSN
- 1:30 p.m. — Michigan at Michigan State, CBS
- 2 p.m. — Davidson at Duquesne, NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — Massachusetts at St. Louis, NBCSN
- 4:30 p.m. — St. John's at Xavier, FOX
- 6 p.m. — Oregon State at Colorado, ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Minnesota, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Purdue at Illinois, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Southern California at Washington, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
- Noon — Rutgers at Purdue, BTN
- Noon — East Carolina at Central Florida, CBSSN
- Noon — Michigan State at Michigan, ESPN2
- Noon — Vanderbilt at Florida, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Duke at Louisville, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Iowa at Northwestern, BTN
- 2 p.m. — Villanova at St. John's, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Cincinnati at South Florida, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Louisiana State at Missouri, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Notre Dame at Syracuse, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Memphis at Houston, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Mississippi State at Georgia, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — South Carolina at Alabama, SECN
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Maui, Hawaii, GOLF
IIHF Hockey
- 10 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Sweden vs. Finland, Bronze Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
- 2 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. Canada, Gold Medal Game, Ostravice, Czech Republic, NHLN
NBAGL
- 3 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Capital City, NBATV
NFL
- 1:05 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, FOX
- 4:40 p.m. — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, NBC
NHL
- 5 p.m. — Florida at Pittsburgh, NHLN
- 7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Nashville at Anaheim, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — Serie A: Torino at AS Roma, ESPNEWS
Tennis
- 3 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 3 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 3 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Monday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS