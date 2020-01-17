Boxing
- 6:30 p.m. — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Philadelphia, FS1
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Julian Williams vs. Jeison Rosario (Men's Super Welterweight), Philadelphia, FOX
- 10 p.m. — Top Rank Main Card: Eleider Álvarez vs. Michael Seals (Men's Light Heavyweight), Veronaa, N.Y., ESPN
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ESPN
- Noon — Baylor at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
- Noon — Ohio State at Penn State, ESPNU
- Noon — Seton Hall at St. John's, FOX
- Noon — Connecticut at Villanova, FS1
- 12:30 p.m. — La Salle at Rhode Island, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — Florida State at Miami, ACCN
- 1 p.m. — South Carolina at Texas A&M, SECN
- 1:30 p.m. — Auburn at Florida, CBS
- 2 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Kansas at Texas, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Purdue at Maryland, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — West Virginia at Kansas State, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Marquette at Georgetown, FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona, FOX
- 2:30 p.m. — Richmond at George Mason, NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Missouri at Alabama, SECN
- 3:45 p.m. — Oregon at Washington, CBS
- 4 p.m. — St. Mary's College at Pepperdine, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Kentucky at Arkansas, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Houston at Wichita State, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Tech, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Oregon State at Washington State, PAC-12N
- 4:30 p.m. — Providence at Creighton, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — George Washington at Massachusetts, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — Northwestern at Illinois, BTN
- 6 p.m. — New Mexico at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
- 6 p.m. — Louisville at Duke, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Northern Iowa at Bradley, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — South Florida at Central Florida, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 6:30 p.m. — Stanford at Southern California, PAC-12N
- 7 p.m. — Indiana at Nebraska, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Virginia at Georgia Tech, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Louisiana State at Mississippi, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Temple at Southern Methodist, ESPNU
- 8:30 p.m. — Georgia at Mississippi State, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Utah at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 10 p.m. — Brigham Young at Gonzaga, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — Utah State at Boise State, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Duquesne at St. Joseph's, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — West Virginia at Baylor, FS1
Golf
- 3:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- Noon — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPNEWS
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, Palm Springs, Calif., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Orlando, Fla., NBC
- 7 p.m. — Champions Tour: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Final Round, Ka'upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, GOLF
- 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) — Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, Final Round, Singapore, GOLF
- 3:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8 p.m. — UFC 246 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN
NBA
- 3:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at New Orleans, ABC
- 6 p.m. — Milwaukee at Brooklyn, NBATV
- 8:30 p.m. — LA Lakers at Houston, ABC
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Chicago at Toronto, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Watford, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg, FS1
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Frankfort at Hoffenheim, FS2
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 12:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, FS2
- 12:30 p.m. — Chelsea at Newcastle United, NBC
- 5:55 p.m. — Liga MX: Morelia at Monterrey, FS2
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, ESPN2
Tennis
- 2:30 a.m. — ATP: Adelaide International, Singles Final, TENNIS