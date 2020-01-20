College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Butler at Villanova, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at Kentucky, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Kansas State at Kansas, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Wichita State at South Florida, ESPNEWS
- 7 p.m. — Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Florida at Louisiana State, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph's, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Miami at Duke, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Texas A&M at Missouri, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — St. John's at Marquette, FS1
- 9 p.m. — Mississippi at Tennessee, SECN
- 11 p.m. — Wyoming at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 11 p.m. — Air Force at Utah State, ESPNU
Golf
- 2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, Great Abaco, Bahamas, GOLF
NBA
- 8:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Dallas, NBATV
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:25 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, NBCSN
Tennis
- 2 p.m. — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
- 9 p.m. — The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
- 3 a.m. (Wednesday) — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2