College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Colgate at Army, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Southern at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Illinois at Indiana, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Ohio State at Maryland, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Mississippi at Texas A&M, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Texas at Iowa State, FS1
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — The LendingTree Bowl: Louisiana (Lafayette) vs. Miami (Ohio), Mobile, Ala., ESPN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Oklahoma City at Philadelphia, NBATV
- 10 p.m. — Golden State at Sacramento, NBATV
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Edmonton at Toronto, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 3 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, AND The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 5 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS