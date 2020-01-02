College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Toledo at Ball State, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Central Florida at Houston, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Wright State at Oakland, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Wisconsin at Ohio State, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Rutgers at Nebraska, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Kent State at Bowling Green, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Temple at Tulsa, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Georgetown at Seton Hall, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 6:30 p.m. — DePaul at Providence, FS2
- 10 p.m. — Colorado at Oregon, PAC-12N
College Football
- 3:30 p.m. — The Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Ohio vs. Nevada (Reno), Boise, Idaho, ESPN
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Maui, Hawaii, GOLF
High School Basketball (boys')
- 9 p.m. — ESPN Showcase: Sierra Canyon (Calif.) vs. Patrick School (N.J.), Minneapolis, ESPN2
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Philadelphia at Houston, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — New Orleans at LA Lakers, ESPN
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Washington at Carolina, NHLN
Tennis
- 3 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 1 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 p.m. — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 3 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney, Australia, TENNIS