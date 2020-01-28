College Basketball (men's)
- 6:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan State, BTN
- 6:30 p.m. — DePaul at Seton Hall, FS1
- 6:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Kentucky, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Wake Forest at Notre Dame, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Dayton at Duquesne, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Alabama at LSU, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Temple at Connecticut, ESPNEWS
- 7 p.m. — Memphis at Central Florida, ESPNU
- 8:30 p.m. — Indiana at Penn State, BTN
- 8:30 p.m. — Marquette at Xavier, FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — South Carolina at Arkansas, SECN
- 9 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — San Diego State at New Mexico, CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU
- 11 p.m. — Arizona State at Washington State, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Richmond at Massachusetts, NBCSN
Golf
- 3 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, First round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — Detroit at Brooklyn, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Houston at Portland, ESPN
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Nashville at Washington, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:40 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at West Ham, NBCSN
Soccer (women's)
- 5:30 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Canada vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, Edinburg, Texas, FS2
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Mexico vs. Jamaica, Edinburg, Texas, FS2
Tennis
- 3:30 a.m. — The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — The Australian Open: Men's Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — The Australian Open: Doubles Match, Melbourne, Australia, TENNIS
- 10 p.m. — The Australian Open: Women's Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
- 3:30 a.m. (Thursday) — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinals, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN