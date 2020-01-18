Bowling
- 1 p.m. — PBA: Hall of Fame Classic, Arlington, Texas, FS1
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Davidson at Fordham, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Loyola Chicago at Illinois State, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — East Carolina at Cincinnati, ESPNU
- 6 p.m. — Boston College at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — California at UCLA, ESPNU
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — Duke at Clemson, ESPNU
- 1 p.m. — Miami at Notre Dame, ACCN
- 1 p.m. — Louisville at North Carolina, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Saint Louis at Dayton, CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Kentucky at Louisiana State, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACCN
- 3 p.m. — Minnesota at Illinois, BTN
- 3 p.m. — Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — St. Bonaventure at La Salle, NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — Stanford At Oregon State, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Fordham at George Mason, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — Florida at Texas A&M, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Michigan at Nebraska, BTN
- 5 p.m. — California at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SECN
Golf
- 3:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Final Round, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- Noon — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Mayakoba, Mexico, ESPNEWS
- Noon — Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, First Round, Nassau, Bahamas, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Orlando, Fla., NBC
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, Palm Springs, Calif., GOLF
High School Basketball (boys')
- 7:30 p.m. — Geico ESPN Showcase: IMG Academy (Fla.) vs. Montverde (Fla.) Springfield, Mass., ESPN
NFL
- 3:05 p.m. — AFC Championship: Tennessee at Kansas City, CBS
- 6:40 p.m. — NFC Championship: Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX
NHL
- 12:30 p.m. — Boston at Pittsburgh, NBC
- 7 p.m. — Winnipeg at Chicago, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Udinese at AC Milan, ESPN2
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin, FS1
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at SC Paderborn, FS2
- 7:30 p.m. — Liga MX: León at Santos Laguna, FS2
Tennis
- 7 p.m. — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2
- 3 a.m. (Monday) — The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN2