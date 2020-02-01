College Basketball (men's)

  • Noon — Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN
  • 1 p.m. — Georgetown vs. St. John's, New York, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — Illinois at Iowa, FS1
  • 3 p.m. — Utah at UCLA, FS1

College Basketball (women's)

  • Noon — Iowa at Michigan, BTN
  • Noon — Duquesne at Virginia Commonwealth, CBSSN
  • Noon — South Florida vs. Cincinnati, ESPNU
  • 1 p.m. — Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPN2
  • 1 p.m. — Florida at Kentucky, SECN
  • 2 p.m. — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACCN
  • 2 p.m. — Saint Louis at George Washington, CBSSN
  • 2 p.m. — Winter Tour Exhibition: U.S. at Louisville, ESPN
  • 2 p.m. — Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. — UCLA at Arizona State, PAC-12N
  • 3 p.m. — Rutgers at Minnesota, ESPN2
  • 3 p.m. — Texas A&M at Louisiana State, SECN
  • 5 p.m. — Arkansas at Missouri, SECN

Golf

  • 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Final Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF
  • 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., GOLF
  • 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Final Round, Scottsdale, Ariz., CBS

NBA

  • 2 p.m. — New Orleans at Houston, ABC

NFL

  • 6:30 p.m. — Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City, Miami, FOX

NHL

  • 12:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Washington, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Burnley, NBCSN
  • 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Cologne, FS1
  • 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham, NBCSN
  • 11:50 a.m. — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at SC Paderborn, FS2
  • 2:30 p.m. — Serie A: AC Milan at Udinese, ESPNEWS

Tennis

  • 3:30 a.m. — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia, ESPN
  • 8 a.m. — The Australian Open: Men's Final, Melbourne, Australia (taped), ESPN2