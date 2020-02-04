College Basketball (men's)

  • 6 p.m. — Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, CBSSN
  • 6:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, ACCN
  • 6:30 p.m. — Villanova at Butler, FS1
  • 7 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, BTN
  • 7 p.m. — Iowa State at West Virginia, ESPN2
  • 7 p.m. — Georgia at Florida, ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. — South Carolina at Mississippi, SECN
  • 8 p.m. — Temple at Memphis, CBSSN
  • 8:30 p.m. — North Carolina State at Miami, ACCN
  • 8:30 p.m. — Seton Hall at Georgetown, FS1
  • 9 p.m. — Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN
  • 9 p.m. — Wake Forest at Louisville, ESPN2
  • 9 p.m. — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SECN
  • 10 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State, CBSSN

College Football

  • 3 p.m. — National Signing Day, ESPNU

Golf

  • 11 p.m. — EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, Victoria, Australia, GOLF

Hockey (women's)

  • 10 p.m. — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Vancouver, Canada, NHLN

NBA

  • 7:30 p.m. — Orlando at Boston, ESPN
  • 10 p.m. — Miami at LA Clippers, ESPN

NHL

  • 8 p.m. — Boston at Chicago, NBCSN

Tennis

  • 5 a.m. — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Córdoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 p.m. — USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 5 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 6 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP/USTA: Montpellier-ATP, Cordoba-ATP, Pune-ATP, USTA Pro Circuit Dallas & Midland Early Rounds, TENNIS