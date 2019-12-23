College Basketball (men's)
- 1:30 p.m. — The Diamond Head Classic: Ball State vs. Portland, Seventh Place Game, Honolulu, ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — The Diamond Head Classic: Boise State vs. UTEP, Fifth Place Game, Honolulu ESPNU
- 6:30 p.m. — The Diamond Head Classic: Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii, Third Place Game, Honolulu, ESPN2
- 8:30 p.m. — The Diamond Head Classic: Houston vs. Washington, Championship, Honolulu, ESPN2
NBA
- Noon — Boston at Toronto, ESPN
- 2:30 p.m. — Milwaukee at Philadelphia, ABC
- 5 p.m. — Houston at Golden State, ABC
- 8 p.m. — LA Clippers at LA Lakers, ABC/ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Denver, ESPN