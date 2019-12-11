College Basketball (men's)

  • 8 p.m. — Iowa at Iowa State, ESPN2

College Football

  • 7 p.m. — College Football Awards: From Atlanta, ESPN

Golf

  • 7 p.m. — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF

High School Basketball (boys')

  • 8 p.m. — Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.), ESPNU

NBA

  • 8 p.m. — Philadelphia at Boston, TNT
  • 10:30 p.m. — Portland at Denver, TNT

NFL

  • 8:20 p.m. — NY Jets at Baltimore, FOX/NFLN

Rodeo

  • 10 p.m. — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN