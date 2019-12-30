College Basketball (men's)

  • Noon — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. — Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — Miami at Clemson, ACCN
  • 4:30 p.m. — The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN
  • 5:30 p.m. — Georgetown at Providence, FS1
  • 6 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN
  • 7 p.m. — Rider at Wisconsin, BTN
  • 7:30 p.m. — Butler at St. John's, FS1

College Basketball (women's)

  • 1 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan State, BTN
  • 3 p.m. — Indiana at Rutgers, BTN
  • 5 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN

College Football

  • Noon — The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN
  • 2 p.m. — The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, El Paso, Texas, CBS
  • 3:45 p.m. — The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN
  • 7:30 p.m. — The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN

IIHF Hockey

  • 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
  • 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 7 p.m. — PFL Championships: Six Championship MMA Bouts, New York, ESPN2

NBA

  • 7 p.m. — Denver at Houston, NBATV

NHL

  • 9 p.m. — NY Rangers at Edmonton, NHLN