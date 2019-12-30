College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Temple at Central Florida, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Miami at Clemson, ACCN
- 4:30 p.m. — The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Georgetown at Providence, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Boston College at Duke, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Rider at Wisconsin, BTN
- 7:30 p.m. — Butler at St. John's, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 1 p.m. — Nebraska at Michigan State, BTN
- 3 p.m. — Indiana at Rutgers, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN
College Football
- Noon — The Belk Bowl: Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky, Charlotte, N.C., ESPN
- 2 p.m. — The Sun Bowl: Florida State vs. Arizona State, El Paso, Texas, CBS
- 3:45 p.m. — The Liberty Bowl: Navy vs. Kansas State, Memphis, Tenn., ESPN
- 4:30 p.m. — The Arizona Bowl: Georgia State vs. Wyoming, Tucson, Ariz., CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — The Alamo Bowl: Utah vs. Texas, San Antonio, Texas, ESPN
IIHF Hockey
- 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Sweden, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
- 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Czech Republic vs. Canada, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — PFL Championships: Six Championship MMA Bouts, New York, ESPN2
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Denver at Houston, NBATV
NHL
- 9 p.m. — NY Rangers at Edmonton, NHLN