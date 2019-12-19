College Basketball (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Central Connecticut State at Penn State, BTN
- 7 p.m. — Binghamton at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Georgia, SECN
- 9 p.m. —Jacksonville at Clemson, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — North Dakota State at Marquette, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 1 p.m. — Illinois at Missouri, SECN
College Football
- 2 p.m. — The Bahamas Bowl: Charlotte vs. Buffalo, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — The Frisco Bowl: Utah State vs. Kent State, Frisco, Texas, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — NCAA DIII: Wisconsin (Whitewater) vs. North Central College (Ill.), Championship, Shenandoah, Texas, ESPNU
College Wrestling
- 7 p.m. — Oregon State at Nebraska, FS1
Golf
- 10 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Benowa, Australia, GOLF
High School Football
- 11 p.m. — Eastside Catholic (Wash.) vs. Marietta (Ga.), Las Vegas, ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — Bellator 235 Main Card: Josh Barnett vs. Ronny Markes (heavyweight), Honolulu, PARAMOUNT
- 2 a.m. (Saturday) — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Busan, South Korea, ESPN
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Dallas at Philadelphia, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Golden State, ESPN
NBAGL
- 3 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Raptors 905 vs. Santa Cruz, Las Vegas, ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Erie vs. Oklahoma City, Las Vegas, NBATV
- 5:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Westchester vs. Greensboro, Las Vegas, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Northern Arizona vs. Fort Wayne, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS
- 10:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Grand Rapids vs. Memphis, Las Vegas, ESPNEWS
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Toronto at NY Rangers, NHLN
Snowboarding
- 7 p.m. — FIS: World Cup, Big Air, Atlanta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hoffenheim, FS2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TENNIS