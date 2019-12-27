Boxing

  • 9 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, SHO

College Basketball (men's)

  • 11:30 a.m. — Brown at Duke, ESPN2
  • Noon — Central Michigan at Purdue, BTN
  • Noon — American at Georgetown, FS1
  • Noon — Long Beach State at Florida, SECN
  • 1:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Tennessee, CBS
  • 1:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Memphis, ESPN2
  • 2 p.m. — Central Arkansas at Marquette, FS1
  • 3 p.m. — Texas Southern at Arizona State, PAC-12N
  • 3:45 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, CBS
  • 4 p.m. — Florida International at Minnesota, BTN
  • 4 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, FS1
  • 5 p.m. — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, PAC-12N
  • 6 p.m. — Midland at Creighton, FS1

College Basketball (women's)

  • 6 p.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, BTN
  • 8 p.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN

College Football

  • Noon — The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., ABC
  • Noon — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, ESPN
  • 4 p.m. — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (Skycast), ESPNU (Film Room), SECN (LSU Radio)
  • 8 p.m. — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (Skycast), ESPNU (Film Room), ACCN (Clemson Radio)

IIHF Hockey

  • 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
  • 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN

Mixed Martial Arts

  • 10 p.m. — Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, PARAMOUNT

NHL

  • 7 p.m. — NY Rangers at Toronto, NHLN

Rugby

  • 12:30 p.m. — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, NBCSN
  • 1 p.m. — PRO14: Leinster at Munster, ESPNEWS

Soccer (men's)

  • 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, NBCSN
  • 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, NBCSN
  • 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, NBC
  • 2:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, NBC

Tennis

  • 4 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, TENNIS