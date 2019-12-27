Boxing
- 9 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa (lightweight), Atlanta, SHO
College Basketball (men's)
- 11:30 a.m. — Brown at Duke, ESPN2
- Noon — Central Michigan at Purdue, BTN
- Noon — American at Georgetown, FS1
- Noon — Long Beach State at Florida, SECN
- 1:30 p.m. — Wisconsin at Tennessee, CBS
- 1:30 p.m. — New Orleans at Memphis, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Central Arkansas at Marquette, FS1
- 3 p.m. — Texas Southern at Arizona State, PAC-12N
- 3:45 p.m. — Louisville at Kentucky, CBS
- 4 p.m. — Florida International at Minnesota, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Butler, FS1
- 5 p.m. — Cal State Fullerton at UCLA, PAC-12N
- 6 p.m. — Midland at Creighton, FS1
College Basketball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Michigan State at Indiana, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Michigan at Maryland, BTN
College Football
- Noon — The Camping World Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State, Orlando, Fla., ABC
- Noon — The Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs. Penn State, Dallas, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — College Football Playoff: The Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, Semifinal, Atlanta, ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (Skycast), ESPNU (Film Room), SECN (LSU Radio)
- 8 p.m. — College Football Playoff: The Fiesta Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State, Semifinal Glendale, Ariz., ESPN, ESPN2 (Command Center), ESPNEWS (Skycast), ESPNU (Film Room), ACCN (Clemson Radio)
IIHF Hockey
- 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Slovakia vs. Finland, Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
- 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — Bellator ‥237 Main Card: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Rampage Jackson (heavyweight), Saitama, Japan, PARAMOUNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — NY Rangers at Toronto, NHLN
Rugby
- 12:30 p.m. — Premiership: Harlequins vs. Leicester, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — PRO14: Leinster at Munster, ESPNEWS
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brighton, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Everton at Newcastle United, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Norwich City, NBC
- 2:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Burnley, NBC
Tennis
- 4 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Hawaii Open, Finals, Honolulu, Hawaii, TENNIS