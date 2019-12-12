College Basketball (men's)

  • 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, BTN
  • 8 p.m. — Colorado at Colorado State, CBSSN
  • 8 p.m. — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, FS1

College Football

  • 7 p.m. — FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
  • 10 p.m. — FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, ESPN2

College Soccer (men's)

  • 6 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU
  • 8:30 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU

College Volleyball (women's)

  • Noon — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
  • 11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU

Golf

  • Noon — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla., GOLF
  • 3 p.m. — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF
  • 9 p.m. — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF

NBA

  • 7 p.m. — LA Lakers at Miami, ESPN
  • 9:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Minnesota, ESPN

Rodeo

  • 10 p.m. — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, FS2