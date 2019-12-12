College Basketball (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Nebraska at Indiana, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Colorado at Colorado State, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Texas (Rio Grande Valley) at Creighton, FS1
College Football
- 7 p.m. — FCS Playoff: Northern Iowa at James Madison, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
- 10 p.m. — FCS Playoff: Montana at Weber State, Quarterfinal, ESPN2
College Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Stanford vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU
- 8:30 p.m. — NCAA College Cup: Wake Forest vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C., ESPNU
College Volleyball (women's)
- Noon — NCAA Tournament: Purdue at Baylor, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M at Wisconsin, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Louisville at Texas, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
- 11 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Stanford, Regional Semifinal, ESPNU
Golf
- Noon — PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, First Round, Naples, Fla., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Morning Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF
- 9 p.m. — Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 3 Afternoon Matches, Melbourne, Australia, GOLF
NBA
- 7 p.m. — LA Lakers at Miami, ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Clippers at Minnesota, ESPN
Rodeo
- 10 p.m. — PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, CBSSN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:20 p.m. — Bundesliga: Augsburg at Hoffenheim, FS2