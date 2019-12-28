College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — Bryant at Maryland, BTN
- Noon — Cornell at Penn State, ESPNU
- Noon — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, Cleveland, FS1
- 1:30 p.m. — Liberty at Louisiana State, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Nebraska, BTN
- 2 p.m. — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, ESPNU
- 2 p.m. — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan, FS1
- 2 p.m. — Iona at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 3 p.m. — Kansas at Stanford, ABC
- 4 p.m. — Appalachian State at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Hartford at Northwestern, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Navy at Virginia, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Kennesaw State at Iowa, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Alabama State at Oregon, PAC-12N
- 4 p.m. — Lipscomb at Auburn, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
- 6 p.m. — Arkansas at Indiana, BTN
- 6 p.m. — Harvard at California, PAC-12N
- 6:30 p.m. — Richmond at Alabama, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State, PAC-12N
- 10 p.m. — Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- Noon — North Carolina State at Boston College, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Wake Forest at Miami, ACCN
- 2 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Providence at Villanova, FS1
IIHF Hockey
- 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Kazakhstan , Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
- 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN
NBA
- 8 p.m. — Houston at New Orleans, NBATV
- 9:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Lakers, ESPN
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Miami at New England, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Tennessee at Houston, CBS
- 4:25 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, FOX
- 8:20 p.m. — San Francisco at Seattle, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, NBCSN