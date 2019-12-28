College Basketball (men's)

  • Noon — Bryant at Maryland, BTN
  • Noon — Cornell at Penn State, ESPNU
  • Noon — The Cleveland Classic: West Virginia vs. Ohio State, Cleveland, FS1
  • 1:30 p.m. — Liberty at Louisiana State, SECN
  • 2 p.m. — Texas A&M (Corpus Cristi) at Nebraska, BTN
  • 2 p.m. — North Carolina A&T at Illinois, ESPNU
  • 2 p.m. — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Michigan, FS1
  • 2 p.m. — Iona at Colorado, PAC-12N
  • 3 p.m. — Kansas at Stanford, ABC
  • 4 p.m. — Appalachian State at North Carolina State, ACCN
  • 4 p.m. — Hartford at Northwestern, BTN
  • 4 p.m. — Navy at Virginia, ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Kennesaw State at Iowa, ESPNU
  • 4 p.m. — Alabama State at Oregon, PAC-12N
  • 4 p.m. — Lipscomb at Auburn, SECN
  • 5 p.m. — Loyola (Md.) at Virginia Commonwealth, NBCSN
  • 6 p.m. — Arkansas at Indiana, BTN
  • 6 p.m. — Harvard at California, PAC-12N
  • 6:30 p.m. — Richmond at Alabama, SECN
  • 8 p.m. — Western Michigan at Michigan State, BTN
  • 8 p.m. — Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Washington State, PAC-12N
  • 10 p.m. — Florida Gulf Coast at Southern California, PAC-12N 

College Basketball (women's)

  • Noon — North Carolina State at Boston College, ACCN
  • 2 p.m. — Wake Forest at Miami, ACCN
  • 2 p.m. — Louisville at Syracuse, ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Providence at Villanova, FS1

IIHF Hockey

  • 9 a.m. — World Junior Championship: Finland vs. Kazakhstan , Trinec, Czeck Republic, NHLN
  • 1 p.m. — World Junior Championship: Russia vs. U.S., Ostravice, Czeck Republic, NHLN

  • NBA

  • 8 p.m. — Houston at New Orleans, NBATV
  • 9:30 p.m. — Dallas at LA Lakers, ESPN

NFL

  • 1 p.m. — Miami at New England, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX
  • 4:25 p.m. — Tennessee at Houston, CBS
  • 4:25 p.m. — Washington at Dallas, FOX
  • 8:20 p.m. — San Francisco at Seattle, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal, NBCSN
  • 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Liverpool, NBCSN