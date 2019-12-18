College Basketball (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Wofford at Duke, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Maryland at Seton Hall, FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — Prairie View A&M at Colorado, PAC-12N
- 9 p.m. — North Carolina State at Auburn, ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — Florida A&M at Washington State, PAC-12N
College Basketball (women's)
- 11 a.m. — UCLA at Georgia, SECN
- 6:30 p.m. — Chattanooga at North Carolina State, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Duke at South Carolina, SECN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Wisconsin, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Minnesota, Semifinals, Pittsburgh, ESPN
Golf
- 9:30 p.m. — EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, Benowa, Australia, GOLF
NBA
- 8 p.m. — LA Lakers at Milwaukee, TNT
- 10:30 p.m. — Houston at LA Clippers, TNT
NBAGL
- 3 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Maine vs. Canton, Las Vegas, ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Stockton vs. Delaware, Las Vegas, NBATV
- 5:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: South Bay vs. Lakeland, Las Vegas, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Capital City vs. Iowa, Las Vegas, ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Austin vs. College Park, Las Vegas, NBATV
- 10:30 p.m. — Winter Showcase: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente, Las Vegas, ESPNU
NHL
- 7 p.m. — NY Islanders at Boston, NBCSN
Tennis
- 7 a.m. — The World Tennis Championship: Men's Quarterfinals and Women's Exhibition, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Friday) — The World Tennis Championship: Fifth Place and Semifinals, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TENNIS