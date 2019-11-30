Auto Racing
- 8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
College Basketball (men's)
- 10:30 a.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU
- 1 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Marquette, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU
- 1:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Davidson, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Charleston vs. UCF, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
- 5 p.m. — Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN
- 6:30 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Harvard vs. USC, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 6:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Pepperdine, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
- 6:30 p.m. — La Salle at Villanova, FS1
- 7 p.m. — North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN
- 9 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. Arizona, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN
College Basketball (women's)
- 2 p.m. — Air Force at Tennessee, SEC
- 4 p.m. — Austin Peay at Kentucky, SEC
College Hockey (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN
- 5 p.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN
College Soccer (men's)
- Noon — NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round, BTN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 8:30 p.m. — NCAA Selection Special, ESPNU
Golf
- 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Washington at Carolina, CBS
- 1 p.m. — San Francisco at Baltimore, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Oakland at Kansas City, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — New England at Houston, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 11:55 a.m. — SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS
- Noon — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1