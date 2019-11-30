Auto Racing

  • 8:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2

College Basketball (men's)

  • 10:30 a.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, Seventh-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU
  • 1 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Maryland vs. Marquette, Championship, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU
  • 1:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, Third-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Temple vs. Davidson, Fifth-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Charleston vs. UCF, Fifth-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
  • 5 p.m. — Cal Poly at Iowa, BTN
  • 6:30 p.m. — ESPN Orlando Invitational: Harvard vs. USC, Third-Place Game, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
  • 6:30 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Providence vs. Pepperdine, Seventh-Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
  • 6:30 p.m. — La Salle at Villanova, FS1
  • 7 p.m. — North Dakota at Minnesota, BTN
  • 9 p.m. — Wooden Legacy: Wake Forest vs. Arizona, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN

College Basketball (women's)

  • 2 p.m. — Air Force at Tennessee, SEC
  • 4 p.m. — Austin Peay at Kentucky, SEC

College Hockey (men's)

  • 2:30 p.m. — Michigan State at Ohio State, BTN
  • 5 p.m. — Michigan at Wisconsin, BTN

College Soccer (men's)

  • Noon — NCAA Tournament: California (Santa Barbara) at Indiana, Third Round, BTN

College Volleyball (women's)

  • 8:30 p.m. — NCAA Selection Special, ESPNU

Golf

  • 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, GOLF

NFL

  • 1 p.m. — Washington at Carolina, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — San Francisco at Baltimore, FOX
  • 4:25 p.m. — Oakland at Kansas City, CBS
  • 8:20 p.m. — New England at Houston, NBC

Soccer (men's)

  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Norwich City, NBCSN
  • 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Borussia Mönchengladbach, FS1
  • 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester United, NBCSN
  • 11:55 a.m. — SERIE A: Bologna at Napoli, ESPNEWS
  • Noon — Bundesliga: Werder Bremen at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1