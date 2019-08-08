Australian Rules Football

2:30 a.m. (Saturday) — Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2

Auto Racing

  • 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN
  • 5 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN

CFL

  • 10 p.m. — Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2

Golf

  • 10:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF
  • 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF
  • 4 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1
  • 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., GOLF

Gymnastics

  • 8 p.m. — U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN

Horse Racing

  • 4:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2

Jr. NBA Basketball

  • 1 p.m. — Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
  • 2:30 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
  • 7 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
  • 8:30 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1

Little League Baseball

  • 11 a.m. — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
  • 1 p.m. — New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
  • 3 p.m. — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN
  • 5 p.m. — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
  • 7 p.m. — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
  • 9 p.m. — West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN

MLB

  • 3 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB
  • 7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSO
  • 8 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, MLB

NFL

  • 7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL

Pan American Games

  • 10 a.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU
  • 3 p.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU
  • 7 p.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU

Soccer (men's)

  • 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN
  • 10 p.m. — Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1

Tennis

  • Noon — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2
  • 12:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, TENNIS
  • 6:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2

WNBA

  • 8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN
  • 10:30 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN