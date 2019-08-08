Australian Rules Football
2:30 a.m. (Saturday) — Brisbane at Gold Coast, FS2
Auto Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN
CFL
- 10 p.m. — Ottawa at Edmonton, ESPN2
Golf
- 10:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, second round, Scotland, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, second round, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, second round, Portland, Ore., GOLF
Gymnastics
- 8 p.m. — U.S. Championships: Day 2, women's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2
Jr. NBA Basketball
- 1 p.m. — Global Championship: International boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 7 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. girls quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — Global Championship: U.S. boys quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Little League Baseball
- 11 a.m. — Midwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
- 1 p.m. — New England Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Northwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Great Lakes Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — West Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN
MLB
- 3 p.m. — Oakland at Chicago White Sox, MLB
- 7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSO
- 8 p.m. — Cleveland at Minnesota OR Texas at Milwaukee, MLB
NFL
- 7:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NFL
Pan American Games
- 10 a.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Day 18: From Peru, ESPNU
Soccer (men's)
- 2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Norwich City at Liverpool, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: UNAM at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
- Noon — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2
- 12:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, TENNIS
- 6:30 p.m. — Rogers Cup: Quarterfinals, Ontario, ESPN2
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Connecticut at Minnesota, CBSSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Chicago at Las Vegas, CBSSN