Golf
- 10:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, first round, Scotland, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, first round, Jersey City, N.J., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: From West Point, Miss., FS1
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, first round, Portland, Ore., GOLF
Gymnastics
- 8 p.m. — U.S. Championships: Day 1, men's events, Kansas City, Mo., NBCSN
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, Calif., FS2
Little League Baseball
- 11 a.m. — Midwest Regional: Minnesota vs. Iowa, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
- 1 p.m. — New England Regional: New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Northwest Regional: Idaho vs. Oregon, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — Great Lakes Regional: Kentucky vs. Michigan, semifinal, Westfield, Ind., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington, DC vs. New York, semifinal, Bristol, Conn., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, semifinal, San Bernardino, Calif., ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8 p.m. — PFL 6: preliminary MMA bouts, Atlantic City, N.J., ESPN2
MLB
- 7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto OR LA Angels at Boston, MLB
- 7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSE
NFL
- 7 p.m. — NY Jets at NY Giants, NFL
- 10 p.m. — LA Chargers at Arizona, NFL
Pan American Games
- 10 a.m. — Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Day 17: From Peru, ESPNU
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, Ontario, TENNIS
- Noon — Rogers Cup: Round of 16, Ontario, ESPN2
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Indiana at Washington, CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Phoenix at Los Angeles, ESPN2