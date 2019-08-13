Golf

  • 4 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Championships: round of 64, Pinehurst, N.C., FS1
  • 5 a.m. (Thursday) — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, Czech Republic, GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

Little League Softball

  • 10 p.m. — World Series: Teams TBD, championship, Portland, Ore., ESPN

MLB

  • 1 p.m. — Boston at Cleveland OR Texas at Toronto (12:30 p.m.), MLB
  • 4 p.m. — Cincinnati at Washington OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (3:30 p.m.), MLB
  • 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, ESPN
  • 7:20 p.m. — NY Mets at Atlanta, FSSE

Soccer (men's)

  • 3 p.m. — UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, Istanbul, Turkey, TNT
  • 7:30 p.m. — Campeones Cup: Club América at Atlanta United, ESPN2

Tennis

  • 11 a.m. — Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, Mason, Ohio, TENNIS

WNBA

  • 8 p.m. — Seattle at Washington, CBSSN
  • 10 p.m. — Connecticut at Phoenix, ESPN2