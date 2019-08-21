Aurora Games
- 7:10 p.m. — Day 3: Women's Basketball, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU
College Soccer (women's)
- 7 p.m. — NC State at South Carolina, SEC
Golf
- 5 a.m. — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, Mölndal, Sweden, GOLF
- 9:30 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, Aurora, Ontario, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Atlanta, GOLF
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, Mölndal, Sweden, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Little League Baseball
- 3 p.m. — World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
- 7:10 p.m. — World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
MLB
- 2 p.m. — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, MLB
- 7 p.m. — Cleveland at NY Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, MLB
- 7:20 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, FSSE
- 10:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at LA Dodgers (games joined in progress), MLB
NFL
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, FOX
Soccer (men's)
- 9:30 p.m. — MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, ESPN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPNEWS
- 11 a.m. — WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS
WNBA
- 10:30 p.m. — Indiana at Los Angeles, CBSSN
World Cup Basketball
- 5:30 a.m. — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, Melbourne, Australia, NBA