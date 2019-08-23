Aurora Games
1 p.m. — Day 4: Women's Figure Skating, Albany, N.Y., ESPNU
Australian Rules Football
- 1 a.m. (Sunday) — Brisbane at Richmond, FS2
Auto Racing
- 1:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Elkhart Lake, Wis. (taped), NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The CTECH Manufacturing 180, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBCSN
- 8:30 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill., NBCSN
Boxing
- 10 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Figueroa vs. Chacon, Edinburg, Texas, FS1
College Football
- Noon — Villanova at Colgate, CBSSN
- 3 p.m. — Samford vs. Youngstown State, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Miami vs. Florida, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Arizona at Hawaii, CBSSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, third round, Mölndal, Sweden, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, third round, Aurora, Ontario, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, third round, Atlanta, NBC
- 5:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, third round, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 7:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Boeing Classic, second round, Snoqualmie, Wash., GOLF
High School Football
- Noon — St. Frances (Md.) at Miami Central (Fla.), ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Deerfield Beach (Fla.) at Carol City (Fla.), ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Dematha (Md.) at St. John Bosco (Calif.), ESPN2
- 11 p.m. — Narbonne (Calif.) at Buchanan (Calif.), ESPNU
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 5 p.m. — Travers Stakes: The 150th Travers Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX
Little League Baseball
- 12:30 p.m. — World Series: Willemsted, Curacao (Caribbean) vs. Chofu City, Japan (Japan), International Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — World Series: River Ridge, Pa. (Southwest) vs. Wailuku, Hawaii, (West) U.S. Championship, Williamsport, Pa., ABC
Mixed Martial Arts
- 9 p.m. — Bellator 225: Mitrione vs. Kharitonov, Main Card, Bridgeport, Conn., PARAMOUNT
MLB
- 2 p.m. — Washington at Chicago Cubs, MLB
- 4 p.m. — NY Yankees at LA Dodgers, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Colorado at St. Louis, FS1
- 7:20 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, FSSO
- 10 p.m. — San Francisco at Oakland OR Toronto at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Preseason: Arizona at Minnesota, NFL
- 7 p.m. — Preseason: Houston at Dallas, NFL
- 10 p.m. — Preseason: Seattle at LA Chargers, NFL
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Norwich City, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Fortuna Düsseldorf, FS1
- 9:30 a.m. — Borussia Mönchengladbach at FSV Mainz, FS2
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester United, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, FS1
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Liverpool, NBC
- 7 p.m. — MLS: New York City FC vs. New York Red Bulls, Yankee Stadium, ESPN2
Tennis
- 2 p.m. — WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Singles Final, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS
- 5 p.m. — ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Singles Final, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS