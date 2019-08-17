American Legion Baseball
1 p.m. — World Series: Festus, Mo. (Mid-South) vs. Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU
4 p.m. — World Series: Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Fargo, N.D. (Central Plains), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU
7:30 p.m. — World Series: Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU
Auto Racing
- 2 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, GOLF
- Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., GOLF
- 2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, Columbus, Ohio, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — U.S. Amateur: Championship match, Pinehurst, N.C., FOX
- 4:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Junior League Baseball
- Noon — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich., ESPN2
Lacrosse (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, NBCSN
Little League Baseball
- 9 a.m. — World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
- 11 a.m. — World Series: South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
- 1 p.m. — World Series: Chofu City, Japan vs. Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — World Series: Wailuku, Hawaii vs. Elizabeth , N.J., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ABC
MLB
- 1 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS, FSSO
- 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
NFL
- 4 p.m. — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers, CBS
- 8 p.m. — Preseason: Seattle at Minnesota, FOX
Rodeo
- 3 p.m. — PBR: The Houston Invitational, Houston, CBS
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, NBCSN
- 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
- 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
- Noon — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, FS1
- 10 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, FS1
Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — NWSL: Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, ESPNEWS
- 4:55 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, third place match, Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS
- 7:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, final, Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS
Tennis
- 12:15 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, Cincinnati, TENNIS
- 1:45 p.m. — NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS
- 2 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: Women's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: Men's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2
- 5 p.m. — Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS
WNBA
- 3 p.m. — Indiana at Washington, NBA
- 6 p.m. — Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA