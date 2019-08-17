American Legion Baseball

1 p.m. — World Series: Festus, Mo. (Mid-South) vs. Danville, Ill. (Great Lakes), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU

4 p.m. — World Series: Shrewsbury, Mass. (Northeast) vs. Fargo, N.D. (Central Plains), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU

7:30 p.m. — World Series: Randolph Co., N.C. (Mid-Atlantic) vs. Idaho Falls, Idaho (Northwest), Shelby, N.C., ESPNU

Auto Racing

  • 2 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd, Minn., FS1
  • 2:30 p.m. — IndyCar Racing: The ABC Supply 500, Long Pond, Pa., NBCSN

Golf

  • 7 a.m. — European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, final round, Vysoký Újezd, Czech Republic, GOLF
  • Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., GOLF
  • 2 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, final round, Columbus, Ohio, GOLF
  • 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, final round, Medinah, Ill., NBC
  • 3:30 p.m. — U.S. Amateur: Championship match, Pinehurst, N.C., FOX
  • 4:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, final round, Endicott, N.Y., GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 1 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2

Junior League Baseball

  • Noon — World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, Taylor, Mich., ESPN2

Lacrosse (men's)

  • 6 p.m. — Premier Lacrosse League: Whipsnakes at Redwoods, NBCSN

Little League Baseball

  • 9 a.m. — World Series: Willemstad, Curacao vs. South Chungcheong, South Korea, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
  • 11 a.m. — World Series: South Riding, Va. vs. Coon Rapids, Minn., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
  • 1 p.m. — World Series: Chofu City, Japan vs. Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon, International winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN
  • 3 p.m. — World Series: Wailuku, Hawaii vs. Elizabeth , N.J., U.S. winners bracket, Williamsport, Pa., ABC

MLB

  • 1 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Atlanta, TBS, FSSO
  • 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh, Williamsport, Pa., ESPN

NFL

  • 4 p.m. — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers, CBS
  • 8 p.m. — Preseason: Seattle at Minnesota, FOX

Rodeo

  • 3 p.m. — PBR: The Houston Invitational, Houston, CBS

Soccer (men's)

  • 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Sheffield United, NBCSN
  • 9:30 a.m. — Bundesliga: TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
  • 11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea, NBCSN
  • Noon — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at FC Union Berlin, FS1
  • 10 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Portland, FS1

Soccer (women's)

  • 1 p.m. — NWSL: Reign FC at Sky Blue FC, ESPNEWS
  • 4:55 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, third place match, Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS
  • 7:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Teams TBD, final, Cary, N.C., ESPNEWS

Tennis

  • 12:15 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: ATP Doubles Finals, Cincinnati, TENNIS
  • 1:45 p.m. — NYJTL Bronx Open: WTA Early Rounds, Bronx, N.Y., TENNIS
  • 2 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: Women's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Western & Southern Open: Men's final, Cincinnati, ESPN2
  • 5 p.m. — Winston-Salem Open: ATP Early Rounds, Winston-Salem, N.C., TENNIS

WNBA

  • 3 p.m. — Indiana at Washington, NBA
  • 6 p.m. — Las Vegas at Chicago, NBA