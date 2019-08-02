Auto Racing
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, qualifying, Hungary, ESPN2
- 10:30 a.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN
- 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: final practice, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBC
- 5 p.m. — NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, Kent, Wash., FS1
- 6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, Watkins Glen, N.Y., NBCSN
Baseball (Senior League)
- 2:30 p.m. — Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, Easley, ESPN2
BIG3 Basketball
- 1 p.m. — Week 7: From Chicago, Ill., CBS
- 3 p.m. — Enemies vs. Power, Chicago, Ill., CBSSN
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night Main Event: Kownacki-Arreola, Brooklyn, N.Y., FOX
Golf
- 7 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England, GOLF
- 11 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, England, NBC
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Greensboro, N.C., CBS
Horse Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBCSN
Mixed Martial Arts
- Noon — UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, Newark, N.J., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, Newark, N.J., ESPN
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (subject to blackout in local areas), MLB
- 7 p.m. — LA Angels at Cleveland, FS1
- 7:20 p.m. — Cincinnati at Atlanta, FSSO
- 9 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR St. Louis at Oakland, MLB
NFL
- 7 p.m. — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio, NFL
Pan American Games
- 10:55 a.m. — Day 11: From Peru, ESPNU
- 3 p.m. — Day 12: From Peru, ESPNU
- 7 p.m. — Day 12: From Peru, ESPNU
Soccer (men's)
- 10:55 a.m. — Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Mönchengladbach, ESPNEWS
- 12:30 p.m. — International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, Wales, ESPN2
- 2:30 p.m. — German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, FOX
- 5 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, FOX
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: León at C.F. Monterrey, FS2
Soccer (women's)
- 9:55 p.m. — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, Pasadena, Calif., ESPN2
Swimming
- 2 p.m. — USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, Palo Alto, Calif., NBC
Tennis
- 10 p.m. — WTT: Teams TBD, Final, Las Vegas, Nev., CBSSN
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Las Vegas at Dallas, NBA
X Games
- 1 p.m. — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, skateboard, Minneapolis, Minn., ABC
- 7 p.m. — X Games Minneapolis 2019: BMX, moto X, Minneapolis, Minn., ESPN2